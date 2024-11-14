Tasmac shop employee held for assaulting traffic police constable in Chennai

The Kodambakkam Police arrested a 48-year-old resident of Kodambakkam, Chennai, for assaulting and abusing a woman police official on Arcot Road on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

A senior official of the City Police said M. Shaguntala, a resident of Velachery who worked as a traffic police constable, was posted for traffic regulation duty at Liberty Junction on Arcot Road on Wednesday. At around 6 p.m., when Ms. Shakuntala was on duty at the police booth, she saw D. Mohan Raj, an employee at a Tasmac shop, in an inebriated condition, allegedly misbehaving with the daughter of a flower seller near the booth.

When Shakuntala intervened, Mohan Raj allegedly verbally abused her and assaulted her. Onlookers immediately caught hold of Mohan Raj. He was later arrested by the Kodambakkam Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.