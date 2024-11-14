ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmac shop employee held for assaulting traffic police constable in Chennai

Published - November 14, 2024 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodambakkam Police arrested a 48-year-old resident of Kodambakkam, Chennai, for assaulting and abusing a woman police official on Arcot Road on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). 

A senior official of the City Police said M. Shaguntala, a resident of Velachery who worked as a traffic police constable, was posted for traffic regulation duty at Liberty Junction on Arcot Road on Wednesday. At around 6 p.m., when Ms. Shakuntala was on duty at the police booth, she saw D. Mohan Raj, an employee at a Tasmac shop, in an inebriated condition, allegedly misbehaving with the daughter of a flower seller near the booth.

When Shakuntala intervened, Mohan Raj allegedly verbally abused her and assaulted her. Onlookers immediately caught hold of Mohan Raj. He was later arrested by the Kodambakkam Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Chennai

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US