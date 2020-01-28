Chennai

Tasmac salesmen ask for job regularisation

A file photograph of a Tasmac shop in Chennai

A file photograph of a Tasmac shop in Chennai   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

more-in

Office-bearers of the Tasmac Salesmen Association have also asked the government to provide restrooms at Tasmac shops and for re-deployment of salesmen from outlets that the State is shutting down

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesman Association have urged the government to regularise the jobs of salesmen working across liquor outlets in the state. “They should be made permanent employees. ESI (employee state insurance) should be provided,” said Bharathi. K, president, Tasmac Salesmen Association.

He added, “There are employees who die while on the job. In such cases the government should give compensation and also provide government jobs for their family members. Currently, Tasmac shops across the State don’t have toilet facilities. We want the Tasmac officials to look into this,” he said.

The office-bearers of the Association also said that the government is closing Tasmac shops, which is a good move, but the employees working at these shops should be redeployed at other outlets.

According to Mr. Bharathi, several representations regarding this have already been made to Tasmac, but there has been no response to date. It is estimated that Tasmac, the cash cow of the State government has over 16,500 salesmen spread across various outlet. On an average, each out has 3 salesman -- the bigger ones have 5 salesmen.

Currently, the State has 5,152 liquor retail vending shops and 1,872 bars. For the year 2018-19 government earned revenues to the tune of ₹31, 157 crore through Tasmac. On an average Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹70 crore to ₹75 crore on normal days and on weekends sales figures touch over ₹90 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 2:59:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tasmac-salesmen-ask-for-job-regularisation/article30673834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY