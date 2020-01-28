Tasmac salesmen ask for job regularisation

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesman Association have urged the government to regularise the jobs of salesmen working across liquor outlets in the state. “They should be made permanent employees. ESI (employee state insurance) should be provided,” said Bharathi. K, president, Tasmac Salesmen Association.

He added, “There are employees who die while on the job. In such cases the government should give compensation and also provide government jobs for their family members. Currently, Tasmac shops across the State don’t have toilet facilities. We want the Tasmac officials to look into this,” he said.

The office-bearers of the Association also said that the government is closing Tasmac shops, which is a good move, but the employees working at these shops should be redeployed at other outlets.

According to Mr. Bharathi, several representations regarding this have already been made to Tasmac, but there has been no response to date. It is estimated that Tasmac, the cash cow of the State government has over 16,500 salesmen spread across various outlet. On an average, each out has 3 salesman -- the bigger ones have 5 salesmen.

Currently, the State has 5,152 liquor retail vending shops and 1,872 bars. For the year 2018-19 government earned revenues to the tune of ₹31, 157 crore through Tasmac. On an average Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹70 crore to ₹75 crore on normal days and on weekends sales figures touch over ₹90 crore.