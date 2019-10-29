Tasmac rakes in ₹355 crore over Deepavali weekend

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac), the cash cow of the State government, netted a revenue of around ₹355 crore from sale of liquor on Deepavali day and the day before, registering an increase of 8.23% compared to the previous year.

In 2018, it recorded a sale of ₹180 crore on Deepavali day and ₹148 crore the day before, taking the total to ₹328 crore.

If one were to look at the data for three days this festive season, starting from October 25 to October 27, the revenue was ₹455 crore.

During the Deepavali season last year, from November 3 to 6 (four days), the government sold liquor worth over ₹ 602 crore.

“Liquor sales through Tasmac outlets have been quite impressive for the last three years. On an average, there has been a 10-12% increase,” said an analyst, who tracks the liquor market in Tamil Nadu.

“Earlier illegal liquor was flooding the market. But now Tasmac is strictly ensuring that such stock is prohibited from entering the State. Tasmac is the only source to procure liquor,” he added.

Also, the number of liquor outlets has increased this year. In 2018 (as on May 25), Tasmac had 3,866 retail vending shops and 1,456 bars attached to the shops.

According to the policy note 2019-20 of Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, as on May 31, 2019, Tasmac has 5,152 liquor retail vending shops and 1,872 bars.

For the year 2018-19, the government earned ₹31,157 crore through Tasmac. On an average, liquor worth ₹70 crore to ₹75 crore is sold per day across the State. On weekends and festival days, the sales touch ₹100 crore band.

Tasmac sells over 356 brands of foreign spirits, beer and wine through its 165 licensed (FL-11) retail outlets.