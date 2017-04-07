Tasmac outlet on busy road removed

An outlet of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on the Sanatorium Railway Station Road has been shut down. This road is located off Grand Southern Trunk Road in Tambaram Sanatorium. It may be noted that in December 2016, the Supreme Court ordered closure of liquor shops found within 500 metres of national and state highways. According to the order, the licences of existing outlets would not be renewed after 31 March 2017.

P. Aravindhan, secretary, Sundaram Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, Tambaram Sanatorium, says, “The residents, especially women and and senior-citizens, are relieved. The outlet was proving to be a nuisance to the public. Despite several representations to elected representatives and the Kancheepuram District Collectorate seeking that the outlet be shifted out, no action was taken.”

S. Sheela, a resident of East Tambaram, says, “The tipplers would park their vehicles, including cycles, motorcycles and cars in a haphazard manner in front of the shop, congestion a section that has a U-turn for a one-way towards GST Road, as no space had been allotted for parking. The u-turn is a pick-up/drop point for software and BPO professionals travelling by cabs.

During rush hour, many pedestrians, mostly employees of Madras Export Processing Zone, commute through Sanatorium Railway Station Road and Railway Border Road, go to Chitlapakkam and East Tambaram, and by train to reach other areas across the city.

The free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic was hampered on both sides of Sanatorium Railway Station Road, she pointed out.

R. Balachander, a resident of Chitlapakkam, said, “Earlier, commuting through Station Road was a harrowing experience due to presence of tipplers in large numbers, who used to consume liquor in the open. This move has brought us a huge relief.”