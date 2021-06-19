Tasmac outlet closed in an unexpected move

Residents of Venketa Gramani Street in Chintadripet win a protracted battle following MLA’s intervention

The wooden windows at the British-era nursing quarters on Venketa Gramani Street in Chintadripet have remained closed for a decade. The reason: the nuisance created by tipplers in front of a Tasmac outlet, located opposite the quarters.

On June 14, nurses and the residents of the locality celebrated the fact that officials brought the shutters permanently down on the Tasmac outlet. Residents point out that they had sent a petition to the MLA of Chepauk assembly constituency, Udayanidhi Stalin, seeking the outlet’s closure.

The outlet was the only standing Tasmac shop in the neighbourhood.

Besides petitioning various government authorities through email during the lockdown, a group of residents led by senior resident, S Varadarajan mobilised residents’ support in addressing the issue. The nuisance being caused by tipplers in front of the shop had earlier set off a law and order issue and traffic chaos in the neighbourhood as the outlet is located near Arunachala Road, the arterial road in the locality.

On June 14, when the outlet was opened as part of lockdown relaxations, residents met the local police, civic officials and elected representatives to highlight the issue. In fact, the entire Venketa Gramani Street was chock-a-bloc because a crowd had gathered in front of the outlet to buy liquor.

“Fortunately, on that day (June 14), Udayanidhi Stalin was on his way to a vaccination camp in the neighbourhood. We took up the issue with him. Immediately, the Tasmac outlet was shut,” says Varadarajan, another resident.

The Tasmac outlet has caused traffic disruptions and has also been the cause of indiscriminate dumping of garbage around the bins located opposite the facility. The garbage bins were not cleared on a daily basis, which allowed stray dogs to feed on the leftovers.

Many tipplers could be found lying on the road. As the problem involving tipplers is a law and order issue, traffic police personnel posted at the intersection, which is only 50 metres from the outlet, would remain silent witnesses to it.