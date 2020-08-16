Tasmac liquor outlets to open in Chennai from August 18

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 23:31 IST

‘Only 500 tokens per day in an outlet’

Retail liquor shops run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) Ltd. in areas within Greater Chennai Police limits will be reopened from August 18.

“Liquor shops will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Every shop will distribute only 500 tokens a day,” an official release said.

All those visiting Tasmac shops would have to wear face masks and strictly follow physical distancing norms, the release said.

No shops in malls

However, shops that are within the malls and in COVID-19 containment zones will not be opened.

Although Tasmac closed all its shops in view of the COVID-19 lockdown in the State, shops in other parts of the State were reopened on May 7.