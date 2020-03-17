Tasmac instructs its staff to take precautions

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has instructed its employees to wear masks while at work and keep hand sanitisers at all outlets and bars. It has sent a circular regarding the same to managers of all its outlets across the State.

Instructions have also been issued to keep the shops, bars and the surroundings clean.

The manager of an outlet in T.Nagar, said, “We have got the instructions but we are wondering where to go and buy the sanitisers. There is no stock anywhere in this locality. It would be good if the State procures sanitisers in bulk and distributes it to us,” he said. Ditto was the response from the manager of an outlet in Kodambakkam.

To a query on whether sales has dipped because of the Coronavirus scare, the managers at the outlet said that it was business as usual for them.

Tasmac, on an average, sells liquor worth ₹78 crore to ₹80 crore per day. During weekends and festive season the sales numbers cross the ₹100 crore mark. The State has over 5,300 liquor outlets which employees over 25,000 people.