ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmac employees to get Deepavali bonus, ex-gratia

November 10, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has announced Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia for eligible employees.

The maximum amount of bonus and ex-gratia, calculated at 8.33% and 11.67% respectively, and adding up to a total of ₹16,800, will be disbursed each to employees at the rank of supervisor, salesman and assistant salesman. Secretariat temporary assistant and deputationist are among the eligible staff members, said a release by the Managing Director of Tasmac.

The benefits will be disbursed to employees working in the Corporate Office, Regions, Depots and District Manager Offices as on March 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US