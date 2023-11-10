Tasmac employees to get Deepavali bonus, ex-gratia

November 10, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has announced Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia for eligible employees.

The maximum amount of bonus and ex-gratia, calculated at 8.33% and 11.67% respectively, and adding up to a total of ₹16,800, will be disbursed each to employees at the rank of supervisor, salesman and assistant salesman. Secretariat temporary assistant and deputationist are among the eligible staff members, said a release by the Managing Director of Tasmac.

The benefits will be disbursed to employees working in the Corporate Office, Regions, Depots and District Manager Offices as on March 31.

