Deputy Collector, driver held for graft

March 03, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated March 04, 2023 12:59 am IST

The officers of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested the District Manager of Tasmac/ Deputy Collector in Tiruvallur district and his driver on charges of demanding and receiving ₹1 lakh from an applicant for permitting a new liquor bar.

Police said the complainant Dhanu, is residing at Mogappair West and he is running three bars in Veppampattu, Kakkalur and Thiruthani road. He had applied for new bar permission at Polivakkam, Thiruvallur district and also applied for permission to continuing existing bars at the office of Kalaimannan, the District Manager / Deputy Collector, Thiruvallur West, Tasmac. Kalaimannan demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for processing his application. Unwilling to give bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC, Tiruvallur detachment and gave a complaint.

In this connection a case was registered and police laid a trap on Friday. On the direction of Kalaimannan, his driver Sankar, received the bribe from the complainant. Both accused were arrested.

