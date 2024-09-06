Targetting plastic bottles at Chennai beaches

At Akkarai beach, during weekends, one can expect a portable trampoline (belonging to a private business) with its see-through net. Another facility with a see-through net can now be seen at the beach. If one has a fertile imagination and chooses to exercise it, they might see this structure as slightly resembling a trampoline. Unlike the trampoline that puts in an appearance at times when a sizeable crowd is expected at the beach, this one is a permanent presence, patiently waiting at its post unmindful of crowd sizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it is parked there for a purpose that goes beyond weekend entertainment.

Greater Chennai Corporation has installed this netted box-type structure for beach-goers to ensure plastic bottles are not scattered across the beach sands, but get into this safe space.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the number of plastic bottles “netted” by the structure by afternoon on a week day, one could see the exercise is enjoying a good reception. Due to the see-through nature of the net, which allows people to take note of what it holds, they (at least, many of them) are instinctively drawn to dropping the plastic bottles in it.

According to a GCC official attached to Zone 15, this initiative is being driven by Ripon Building, and is focussed on all beaches that fall within GCC limits. It has been introduced at Akkarai beach which falls in Zone 15.

The official adds that the plastic bottles collected in this manner are being taken to Kodingaiyur where they would be put through a plastic baling machine and set on a recycling journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though nobody would be left in any doubt about the mission of this netted-box structure, it might help to spell it out with a board parked nearby.

In addition, bins have been placed at all the kiosks at Akkarai beach for the shopkeepers to use.

The GCC official notes that this is to encourage shopkeepers to gather the waste that is generated every day as part of their business, in the bins and hand it over to conservancy workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.