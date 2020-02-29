Tardy pace of SWD work makes key road in T. Nagar messy

29 February 2020 15:58 IST

It is more than three months since the Greater Chennai Corporation began widening of stormwater drain (SWD) near South Usman Road flyover (towards Kodabakkam) in T. Nagar. The work is progressing at a slow pace and residents say that they have been enduring the chaos on the stretch for quite sometime. Flash lights, signboards and reflectors meant to caution the passers-by are not in place.

“Motorists find it risky to negotiating on the road as it is narrow. Safety measures should be taken to prevent passers-by from falling into the trench,” says S. Naresh, a resident of T. Nagar. Pedestrians also have a tough time. They have to walk on the carriageway as the entire footpath and a portion of the road has been taken up for the SWD work. In this regard, a Corporation official says that steps will be taken to complete the work at the earliest.

