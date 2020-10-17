Tardy pace of electricity work tests Perungudi residents’ patience

17 October 2020 12:22 IST

Church Road is plagued by traffic bottlenecks due to a slow-moving Tangedco project

“Due to this work dragging on, pedestrians have resigned themselves to the fact that they would have to walk bang in the middle of the road, their safety at risk. Besides, swirls of dust have become a feature of life in the neighbourhood.”

That is R. Chandrasekharan, a resident of Church Road in Perungudi, expressing his angst over a Tangedco work that seems to have trouble winding up.

For close to two months, the Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has kept Church Road in Perungudi dug-up for laying its underground cables. With the work on the nearly two-kilometre-long road progressing at a tardy pace, as Chandrasekharan points out, residents are battling a variety of problems.

Residents point out that due to this work, vehicles are parked well into the carriageway, which creates traffic bottlenecks, especially during rush hour.

Residents want Tangedco to complete the work at the earliest so that Greater Chennai Corporation can relay the road.

“If this problem persists and is not set right before the north-east monsoon sets in, the situation is going to be really bad,” says Chandrasekharan.

According to an official of Zone 14, Greater Chennai Corporation, road-laying work would be taken up on Church Road only after Tangedco completes all the work on all the roads in the vicinity.