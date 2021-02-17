TARATDAC to resume stir from Feb. 23

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has announced resumption of protests from February 23.
TARATDAC had begun indefinite protests across Tamil Nadu from February 9, demanding that the monthly financial allowance given to persons with disabilities in the State be increased to a minimum of ₹3,000.
They had also asked for the implementation of the 5% reservation of jobs for persons with disabilities in the private sector.
“On February 10, the Social Welfare Department Secretary and other officials met with us. They said they would take our demands to the State government. We decided to postpone the protests by a week,” said S. Namburajan, general secretary, TARATDAC.
But since their demands had not yet been considered by the State government and no solution had been proposed, they would continue their protests from February 23, the day the interim Budget is to be presented in the Legislative Assembly, he added.
