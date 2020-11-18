Taratdac members stage protest

Among other demands, the association wants the monthly assistance/pension increased to a minimum of ₹3,000.

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 01:31 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac) staged a protest in front of different government buildings on Tuesday to highlight some of their long-pending demands.

The protest, in which the association said over 18,000 members participated, was conducted in front of close to 500 places across the State. In Chennai it was organised in front of the Collectorate.

“Our main demand is to table white paper on the implementation of the backlog vacancies in State departments as per 2013 Supreme Court judgment. Another demand is to provide 5% jobs in private sector as mandated by the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act or enact separate Act in the Assembly,” said S. Namburajan, State general secretary, Taratdac.

Advertising

Advertising

The association also wants the monthly assistance/pension increased to a minimum of ₹3,000. For the for severely disabled persons the amount should be ₹5,000.