TARATDAC members picket Govt. offices, demand higher aid

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Tuesday picketed several Government offices in Tamil Nadu, demanding a raise in the minimum monthly assistance given to persons with disabilities.
“One of our long-pending demands to the government has been to increase the monthly assistance given to persons with disabilities, which is currently ₹1,000 a month. Loss of livelihood during the pandemic has affected several people with disabilities, and given how much the prices of essentials have increased, the Government should increase the assistance to a minimum of ₹3,000 a month,” S. Nambu Rajan, State general secretary, TARATDAC, said.
He said the State Government should fix the monthly assistance for persons with disabilities between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000. Across the State, around 20,000 persons with disabilities and caregivers took part, TARATDAC office-bearers said.