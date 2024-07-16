ADVERTISEMENT

TARATDAC holds State-wide protest demanding disbursal of pension

Published - July 16, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

Over 12,000 disabled persons participated and also demanded the government to provide Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards to disabled families

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers protesting outside the Chennai Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a State-wide protest on Tuesday demanding the Tamil Nadu government to disburse the ₹1,500 pension to applicants in the past 14 months.

Over 12,000 disabled persons participated and also demanded the government to provide Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards to disabled families, provide housing under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, and ATM cards to disabled persons who apply for the social security scheme.

S. Nambu Rajan, State general secretary, TARATDAC, said: “All over Tamil Nadu over 1 lakh persons with disabilities have been waiting for over a year after applying for the scheme to get the benefits. The revenue officials are claiming that the Revenue Commissioner’s office is using technology to understate the number of persons with disabilities waiting to receive benefits. Until the issue is resolved, the protest will continue.”

