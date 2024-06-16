Tar dumped around avenue trees in Tambaram while roads were paved

The Tambaram Corporation is paving interior roads. The roads are paved to their full width at places where there are avenue trees, without any space left for water to percolate. This would result in the trees withering. R.C. Church Road, which has well-grown avenue trees, was also relaid. When the work started a few days ago, the contractor dumped tar around the trees. The Corporation should take steps to remove the tar around the trees and barricade them.

O.M. Murali, Anakaputhur.

Corporation responds:

An official of the Tambaram Corporation says the complaint about tar being dumped around the avenue trees has been received. The contractors have been asked to create space for rainwater to gather around the trees.

More buses needed

The Avadi bus terminus has become a multi-modal transport hub as the railway station is located opposite on Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road. Commuters bound for various places in the city on suburban trains get down at the railway station to switch to buses. While the Metropolitan Transport Corporation operates buses to Anna Nagar, Poonamallee, Tambaram, and Kilambakkam, more services are needed to areas in north Chennai such as Vallalar Nagar, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Minjur, Ponneri, and MKB Nagar, especially at rush hours.

Sundaresan Thirumaran, Avadi.

