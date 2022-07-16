Tapping into the source

Kanthimathi L 9611 July 16, 2022 16:39 IST

NIFT-trained designer goes straight to weavers to get fabric for her sartorial creations

Struck by the exorbitant price and poor quality of cotton material in Chennai, NIFT-trained textile designer Manaswi Bhogireddy started casting the net longer, going to weavers. Besides finding good-quality cotton fabric that would not bleed, shrink or get damaged from multiple washes, she managed to cut costs as the middlemen had become redundant. Soon, she launched Unemployed Brains, her line of affordable and sustainable clothing for both men and women made from “ethically sourced fabric”. According to Manaswi, their kurtis have a loyal clientele across the country. Most recently, Unemployed Brains launched their new antique oxidised jewellery sourced directly from artisans in Jaipur. Their complete range of clothing and jewelry can be purchased online. For details, visit their Instagram handle @nagakaari_jewellery



