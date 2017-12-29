Tapping folk art to create awareness

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday called for greater awareness on the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, a social campaign to save and educate the girl child.
The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on spreading awareness of girl child education through art performances. V. Saroja, State Minister of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme and C. Vijaya Baskar, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the schemes of the State to empower women and girl children.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor