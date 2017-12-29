Tapping folk art to create awareness

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday called for greater awareness on the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, a social campaign to save and educate the girl child.

The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on spreading awareness of girl child education through art performances. V. Saroja, State Minister of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme and C. Vijaya Baskar, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the schemes of the State to empower women and girl children.