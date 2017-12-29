Chennai

Tapping folk art to create awareness

Dance performances were used to promote awareness about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme. K. PIchumani

Dance performances were used to promote awareness about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme. K. PIchumani  

Women must be encouraged, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday called for greater awareness on the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, a social campaign to save and educate the girl child.

The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on spreading awareness of girl child education through art performances. V. Saroja, State Minister of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme and C. Vijaya Baskar, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the schemes of the State to empower women and girl children.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 8:51:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tapping-folk-art-to-create-awareness/article22323794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY