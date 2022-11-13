Tanzanian national arrested for possession of cocaine in Anna Nagar

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anna Nagar police arrested a 33-year-old woman of Tanzania for possessing and attempting to sell cocaine on Sunday.

The police said a tip-off was received about an African woman selling costly drugs in and around the locality. Based on the information, a special police team organised a vehicle inspection at Santhi Colony 3 rd Avenue. When they stopped a call-taxi, the police team checked the African-origin passenger, she was found to be in possession of cocaine. The police arrested the accused identified as H. Prisca Hamsa of Tanzania and retrieved more than 10 g of cocaine kept hidden in her bag.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police later produced the accused before a judicial magistrate and sent her to prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app