Tanzanian national arrested for possession of cocaine in Anna Nagar

The Hindu Bureau November 13, 2022 20:53 IST

The Anna Nagar police arrested a 33-year-old woman of Tanzania for possessing and attempting to sell cocaine on Sunday.

The police said a tip-off was received about an African woman selling costly drugs in and around the locality. Based on the information, a special police team organised a vehicle inspection at Santhi Colony 3 rd Avenue. When they stopped a call-taxi, the police team checked the African-origin passenger, she was found to be in possession of cocaine. The police arrested the accused identified as H. Prisca Hamsa of Tanzania and retrieved more than 10 g of cocaine kept hidden in her bag.

The police later produced the accused before a judicial magistrate and sent her to prison.