Tansi Nagar RWA helps students of a neighbourhood school

07 August 2021 20:22 IST

It will be paying the tuition fee for 47 students till they complete their Class 12

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Saravana Rajesh Kumar has come forward to offer financial support to five students hailing from poor families.

The IT professional has expressed his interest in associating with an initiative started by Tansi Nagar Residents Welfare Association for the benefit of underprivileged children at St. Antony’s Primary School, located in Tansi Nagar.

As he himself has experienced deprivation in his early years, Dr. Sabarinath Ravichandar, a pulmonologist, is only too willing to support seven underprivileged students.

Engineer Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan’s extends financial support to five students.

Other residents of Tansi Nagar are similarly supporting the RWA in this social work.

Long-term in its focus, the initiative commemorates the sixth death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“The pandemic has rendered many jobless, and therefore our Association has come up with this initiative that seeks to benefit 47 primary class students of St. Antony’s Primary School. Fifteen residents support this cause. Most of the underprivileged students chosen as beneficiaries reside in Kallukuttai.

We have identified students from class four and five and will continue to support them until they complete class twelve. These 47 children were chosen factoring in their past good record in academics and the financial constraints faced by their families,” says M Balakrishnan, secretary of the Association.

A handful of donors have moved out of Tansi Nagar decades ago, but continue to support the association’s welfare programmes.

“Raju V, a long-time resident of Tansi Nagar, left for Dubai decades ago, and he supports five students. Parameshwar Vishwanathan, another long-time resident of Tansi Nagar, settled down in Trivandrum 31 years ago, and she takes care of one student,” says Balakrishnan.

The school’s headmistress, Sister Lourdu Amali says:

“The Association has paid ₹61,700 for 47 students for this academic year. This school is a government-aided institution. Most of the students’ are from poor economic backgrounds. The pandemic has also taken a heavy toll on their families.”

K Shanmuga Sundaram, Inspector, Law & Order, J7 Velachery Police Station, launched the initiative by handing over the cheques to a few students. The event was held on July 27 at the school.

Over the last two years, the RWA has eased the burden of those hit hard by the pandemic, by providing them with food and groceries. Beneficiaries of these exercises include conservancy workers and fever surveillance workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation.