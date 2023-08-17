Tansacs employees demand withdrawal of circular closing down 186 counselling centres, grant of pay increase

August 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control All Employees Welfare Association staged a demonstration at the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (Tansacs) on Thursday demanding the State government’s intervention in the decision taken by the Centre to reportedly close down 186 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) in the State and to pay a 10% salary increase for employees working in Primary Health Centres (PHC).

Association State general secretary M. Cheralathan said in August 2022, a 10% salary increase was granted for Tansacs employees working in government medical college hospitals but those who were working in PHCs were left out. During the demonstration, the association demanded that those working in PHCs such as counsellors and laboratory technicians should be granted the increase.

The association pointed to a circular from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) on conversion of standalone ICTCs to screening facilities on July 5. Following deliberations and communication received from State AIDS Control Societies (SACS), it was decided to retain 4,488 ICTCs out of 5,081 as standalone facilities and convert 593 sites to screening sites. As part of the rationalisation process, 2,119 identified facilities would continue to be assessed routinely for performance, reporting and record keeping. These facilities would be considered for rationalisation after six months, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

National AIDS Control Programme staff from the 593 rationalised standalone ICTCs may be deployed by SACS as per the need and NACO’s guidance that would be shared soon.

In T.N., of the 377 ICTCs, 82 were converted to screening sites. A total of 104 facilities would be reviewed closely. Mr. Cheralathan said if the 186 ICTCs were closed down, it would affect testing services including for pregnant women and delivery of services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

“The State government should take a policy decision and not allow closure of these ICTCs. In addition, the Centre paved the way for opening Anti Retroviral Therapy centres in private hospitals. Though the drugs are free, patients are being charged for testing and consultation, posing difficulty for many. The State government should ensure that these facilities provide free service,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.