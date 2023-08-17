HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tansacs employees demand withdrawal of circular closing down 186 counselling centres, grant of pay increase

August 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control All Employees Welfare Association staged a demonstration at the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (Tansacs) on Thursday demanding the State government’s intervention in the decision taken by the Centre to reportedly close down 186 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) in the State and to pay a 10% salary increase for employees working in Primary Health Centres (PHC).

Association State general secretary M. Cheralathan said in August 2022, a 10% salary increase was granted for Tansacs employees working in government medical college hospitals but those who were working in PHCs were left out. During the demonstration, the association demanded that those working in PHCs such as counsellors and laboratory technicians should be granted the increase.

The association pointed to a circular from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) on conversion of standalone ICTCs to screening facilities on July 5. Following deliberations and communication received from State AIDS Control Societies (SACS), it was decided to retain 4,488 ICTCs out of 5,081 as standalone facilities and convert 593 sites to screening sites. As part of the rationalisation process, 2,119 identified facilities would continue to be assessed routinely for performance, reporting and record keeping. These facilities would be considered for rationalisation after six months, it said.

National AIDS Control Programme staff from the 593 rationalised standalone ICTCs may be deployed by SACS as per the need and NACO’s guidance that would be shared soon.

In T.N., of the 377 ICTCs, 82 were converted to screening sites. A total of 104 facilities would be reviewed closely. Mr. Cheralathan said if the 186 ICTCs were closed down, it would affect testing services including for pregnant women and delivery of services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

“The State government should take a policy decision and not allow closure of these ICTCs. In addition, the Centre paved the way for opening Anti Retroviral Therapy centres in private hospitals. Though the drugs are free, patients are being charged for testing and consultation, posing difficulty for many. The State government should ensure that these facilities provide free service,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / AIDS / public health/community medicine / employee benefits

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.