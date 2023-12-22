ADVERTISEMENT

TANKER’s Foundation’s managing trustee Latha A. Kumaraswami honoured with award

December 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘Service To Humanity’ Award was conferred on her by Rotary Club of Tirupur North

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation’s managing trustee Latha A. Kumaraswami was given the ‘Service To Humanity’ Award by Rotary Club of Tirupur North (RCTN) on December 17 during the club’s annual awards ceremony. TANKER runs a 22-bedded dialysis unit with the support of RCTN and the Tiruppur Corporation. Ms. Kumaraswami dedicated the award to the TANKER team. TANKER has done over 6 lakh dialysis and given over ₹4.15 crore of financial support to the needy. At present, it helps over 875 patients through 14 dialysis centres.

