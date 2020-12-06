Tankers carrying non-chlorinated water will be penalised: Health Minister

Keeping watch: Special teams have been formed to ensure that chlorination is done by private water suppliers.

06 December 2020 01:25 IST

Adequate measures taken following Cyclones Nivar, Burevi, says Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday said all health inspectors were advised to ensure proper chlorination of water at all pumping stations in the State, and private lorries that transport water without chlorination will face action from the Health Department.

“In all places, we are taking up chlorination of water at the source and end points. At this time of rain, private lorries that transport water without chlorination will face stringent action. Chlorination is very important. We have formed special teams through the Food Safety Department to monitor the chlorination of water during rains and flooding especially in districts such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting held with Vishvas Sarang, Medical Education Minister, Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister said in the last one week, adequate precautionary measures had been taken throughout the State following Cyclones Nivar and Burevi.

“A total of 8,456 medical camps were held till date. There were 435 teams of hospitals-on-wheels and they organised 3,657 camps. We also had 4,799 static camps at shelters. A total of 2,00,953 persons were screened in these camps,” he said. Bleaching powder and liquid chlorine were kept ready in addition to vehicle-mounted fogging machines.

Vaccine guidelines

To a question on the COVID-19 vaccine, he said the Centre had issued guidelines for the State, including on cold chain and storage points.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the medical camps would be intensified from Sunday. He urged people not to become complacent as COVID-19 cases were gradually declining.

“We have lifted swabs from 31,000 persons through these medical camps,” he said. Mr. Sarang said this was a knowledge-sharing visit to Chennai.