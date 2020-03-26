Tanker water supply hit in added areas of the city

Residents in the added areas, particularly in the southern suburbs and the IT corridor, are facing difficulties in accessing private tanker water supply, after the nationwide lockdown started. However, private water suppliers have assured residents that they would continue operations during the lockdown.

With most hotels and IT firms closed due to the COVID-19 threat, private water suppliers are mainly catering to large apartment complexes and hospitals.

On average, 4,500 lorries are operated, and each of them ply three to four trips, every day, said members of Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners’ Association. There has been a slight dip in demand this month. The number of trips the lorries make have come down from five last month to four this month, members of the association said.

Residents of Siruseri noted that vehicles that plied to areas such as Siruseri and Perumbakkam were stopped, citing lockdown. Though there was a threat of suspension of water supply, the issue was sorted out. With Chennai Metrowater yet to provide piped water supply, several added areas still depend on private water suppliers for their needs.

Association president N. Nijalingam said that the police did not let vehicles get to certain apartment complexes on Wednesday. “We have made representations to the authorities concerned and Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, on the issue. We have been assured that water tankers will not be stopped, as they are an essential service.”

Private water suppliers are prepared to support the State government by providing free water supply to government hospitals, he said. The association has also requested Metrowater for the private water tankers to be fumigated. They are also creating awareness about precautionary measures among drivers.

Residents note that the supply was normal on Thursday. Harsha Koda, coordinator, Federation of OMR Residents’ Association, said that residents’ associations too had to intervene for private water supply to continue. “Staff members who are also into the essential service of maintaining water treatment and sewage treatment facilities in large apartment complexes are harassed by the police. They carry letters provided by the associations on the government guidelines, and are still stopped from reaching their workplaces,” he charged.