Water tanker operators put off strike

Water tanker owners have deferred the strike planned on Monday following talks with senior officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
According to office-bearers of the Chennai Metrowater Tanker Contractors Association, the strike has been postponed by a few days as discussions were under way to meet their demands. At present, about 650 tankers are being operated for water supply daily, including those on payment.
Rising fuel cost
Association members said diesel price had gone up by ₹7 a litre since mid-November last year. However, the tankers were being operated at old rates.
Though the tender process was completed for renewing the contract, they had not been issued fresh work orders.
The association has sought new rates to be fixed at ₹450 for 6,000 litre capacity vehicles, ₹555 for 9,000 litre vehicles and ₹685 for 16,000 litre vehicles. On an average, tanker lorries made about 3,500 trips daily, the members of the association added.
