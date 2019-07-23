Tanker owners cannot use threat of strike to have their way: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday sent a categorical message to private water tanker lorry owners that they cannot be allowed, at any cost, to draw groundwater illegally from borewells dug on private lands in the outskirts and make money by supplying it to city residents.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad made it clear that water tanker lorry owners’ associations across the State must bear in mind that an illegal activity could not be allowed by a court of law just because it had been happening for the last 15 years.

The judges also said that they would not be cowed down by strike calls given by the lorry owners to avoid coercive action being taken against them by the government officials. “When drawal of water itself is illegal, where is the question of going on strike for that?” the senior judge asked.

He raised the question during the hearing of a couple of public interest litigation petitions filed against illegal drawal of water from private lands in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. A counsel representing one of the lorry owners association urged the court to find a solution to the issue.

Stating that the lorries had been drawing water from outskirts of the city limits for more than 15 years and that now the government officials were taking stringent action against them due to a series of orders passed by the court, he urged the Bench to strike some balance.

Rejecting his submissions, the judges pointed out that the Chennai Metropolitan Area Groundwater (Regulation) Act of 1987 requires a permit from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for digging all kinds of wells as well as for transporting groundwater. Digging wells, drawing groundwater and transporting it without permits was per se illegal which could lead to registration of cases under the 1987 Act as well as for the charge of theft under the IPC.

Since the government officials had been turning a blind eye to such illegalities just because the city residents were facing acute water crisis, the court had reminded them time and again that scarcity of water in the cities could never be cited as a reason to perpetuate an illegality.

The court also found that in some cases, the government officials had filed misleading reports before the court. Hence, in one case the Bench had directed the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai to inquire about a report filed by the Inspector of Pazhavanthangal police station. After perusing the Commissioner’s inquiry report, the Bench expressed dissatisfaction and adjourned the case to Wednesday for further hearing.