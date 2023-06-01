ADVERTISEMENT

Tanker operators call off strike as water board offers to hold talks

June 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials say the filling points with camera surveillance are functioning smoothly without any hassle and bills for the trips taken were being settled; online booking system had put an end to illegal trips

The Hindu Bureau

Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors Association has called off the strike in Area 1 and 9 on Thursday after the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board offered to hold talks over their demands.

Officials of the water board said additional filling points installed during water scarcity were closed two years ago and the filling points with camera surveillance were being operated now and there were no hassles in water supply or settlement of bills for the trips taken.

At Valluvar Kottam, 37 lorries were being operated. Smart card-based system would block those lorries found violating the scheduled trips. Moreover, steps were being taken to provide equal average trips for every lorry across the city.

Illegal tanker trips had been curtailed with the online booking and centralised monitoring system with GPS tracking of tankers. The monitoring system had put an end to illegal supply to multiple places in the same trip, the officials said.

Nearly 3,300 tanker trips, including for Dial-for-Water scheme, are being operated daily across the city. Nearly 428 lorries carry out trips to provide supply to 850 streets. The association plans to submit a charter of demands next week and take part in the talks.

