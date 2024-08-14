GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tanker lorry gets stuck as portion of Chennai’s Sardar Patel Road caves in

A portion of the road caved in when a tanker lorry used for removing sewage blocks was proceeding towards the Rajiv Gandhi Salai

Published - August 14, 2024 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A portion of Sardar Patel Road in Chennai caved in when a tanker lorry used for removing sewage blocks was proceeding towards the Rajiv Gandhi Salai

A portion of Sardar Patel Road in Chennai caved in when a tanker lorry used for removing sewage blocks was proceeding towards the Rajiv Gandhi Salai | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Motorists at the Madhya Kailash junction in Chennai had a tough time on the morning of Wednesday (August 14, 2024) as traffic was halted due to the caving in of a portion of the Sardar Patel Road.

A senior officer in the City Traffic Police said a portion of the road caved in when a tanker lorry used for removing sewage blocks, belonging to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was proceeding towards the Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The vehicle’s rear wheel was caught in the caved-in portion.

The tanker lorry’s rear wheel was caught in the caved-in portion

The tanker lorry’s rear wheel was caught in the caved-in portion | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Due to this, traffic proceeding towards the Information Technology corridor and on Sardar Patel Road towards Guindy and Kotturpuram was severely impacted. The Madhya Kailash junction is already prone to traffic congestion as a part of the road has been closed off for work on a flyover.

With the tanker lorry stranded in the middle of the road, vehicle movement was slower than usual. The City Traffic police personnel informed the officials of the State Highways Department about the cave-in, which has happened on a few occasions in the past, to take necessary steps, the traffic police officer added.

A senior official from the Highways Department said a team of officials have been deputed to inspect the spot and take preventive measures so that cave-ins do not happen in the future.

