The Chennai Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association donated ₹5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help in the battle against COVID-19.

The association’s president P.S. Sundaram handed over the cheque to Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Monday. Association secretary S. Kesavaram and treasurer K.V. Subbiah were also present.