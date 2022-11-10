TANKER Foundation to organise cycling rally on November 13

The event will be flagged off by Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, who will also participate in it

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 20:52 IST

The Tamilnad Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation will organise a cycling rally at 4.30 a.m. on November 13.

According to a press release, the 100-km rally, which will start and end at Hotel Savera, will be flagged off by Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, who will also cycle as part of the event.

Georgi Abraham, founder trustee of TANKER Foundation, said as part of its awareness and prevention drive, the foundation was on a mission to donate electronic blood pressure (BP) apparatus to all police stations in the State in a phased manner. Before handing over the machines, they also plan to conduct an awareness programme to enlighten them on the importance of kidney care.

With the funds raised, they also plan to help set up a dialysis unit at the police hospital. So far, the foundation has distributed 743 BP apparatus in Chennai, Avadi, Thoothukudi and Salem. The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

