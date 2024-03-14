TANKER Foundation to observe World Kidney Day with special events

March 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

TANKER Foundation has organised a gala of events to observe World Kidney Day on Thursday.

As part of the events, which are organised in association with International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of Kidney Foundations-World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA), several programmes, including a roadshow by theatre artist Aravinth Sundar, would be held at Natesan Park and Jeeva Park in T. Nagar.

A screening camp that would cover 200 autorickshaw drivers would be organised at ARJ Party Hall, Anna Nagar.

The volunteers of the TANKER Foundation would distribute caps and bookmarks at stalls in bus stands, petrol bunks, Besant Nagar beach and railway stations to create awareness among the people.

The Ripon Building of the Chennai Corporation would be lit up, and leaflets will be distributed at the arrival and departure terminals of the Chennai airport. Awareness will be raised through social media platforms as well.

The TANKER foundation had created a poster, ‘Kidney Health for All’, featuring actor Suriya, who is the Goodwill Ambassador.

Latha Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee of TANKER Foundation, would be participating in the awareness events.

‘Kidney Health for All – Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice’ is the theme of this year’s World Kidney Day.

