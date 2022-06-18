TANKER Foundation sets up dialysis machine at Ambattur

It has been donated by Client Network Services India Pvt. Ltd

A new haemodialysis machine was inaugurated at the Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation Dialysis Unit on Saturday.

According to a press release, TANKER runs 11 dialysis units — eight in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tiruppur. The Ambattur unit was supported by the Ambattur Rotary Club and other donors.

The new dialysis machine was donated by Client Network Services India Pvt. Ltd. Shilpa Bidathanapalli, vice-president HR, CNSI Pvt Ltd, inaugurated the machine.

Georgi Abraham, founder trustee, TANKER Foundation, stressed that awareness and early detection were important to fight kidney diseases. Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, TANKER Foundation, said they had done 4.9 lakh dialysis so far and given over ₹3.58 crore for medication and investigations for the needy, the release said.