TANKER Foundation sets up dialysis machine at Ambattur Rotary Hospital

September 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new dialysis machine was inaugurated at Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit on Friday.

The haemodialysis machine was donated by Shankar Narayan Swamy and Asha Swamy, long time supporters of TANKER. They inaugurated the machine. According to a press release, TANKER runs 14 dialysis units — 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruppur. The Ambattur dialysis unit is supported by the Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, and others.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation, said TANKER had been appealing for space in Chennai to set up a Centre of Excellence for Kidney Disease. This was most important as kidney disease was increasing all over the world, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANKER has done almost 6 lakh dialysis and is now helping 875 patients, the release said. Screening camps were held for 40,000 people for early detection of kidney disease, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.