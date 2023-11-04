ADVERTISEMENT

TANKER Foundation releases book on stories of patients’ battle with kidney ailments

November 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan released a book ‘Shining the Light of Hope - The Healing Touch’, stories of patients and staff of Tamilnad Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan released a book ‘Shining the Light of Hope - The Healing Touch’, stories of patients and staff of Tamilnadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation.

According to a press release, Georgi Abraham, founder-trustee of the foundation inspired their patients and staff to write their stories and how they overcame their battle with kidney disease. The foundation published the book in English and Tamil.

Mr. Radhakrishnan hoped that on reading this book, people would be more careful with their follow up, compliance, discipline and learn from the stories of patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, said the foundation has done almost 6.16 lakh dialysis through their 14 dialysis units and is now helping 875 patients, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US