TANKER Foundation releases book on stories of patients’ battle with kidney ailments

November 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan released a book ‘Shining the Light of Hope - The Healing Touch’, stories of patients and staff of Tamilnad Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan released a book ‘Shining the Light of Hope - The Healing Touch’, stories of patients and staff of Tamilnadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation.

According to a press release, Georgi Abraham, founder-trustee of the foundation inspired their patients and staff to write their stories and how they overcame their battle with kidney disease. The foundation published the book in English and Tamil.

Mr. Radhakrishnan hoped that on reading this book, people would be more careful with their follow up, compliance, discipline and learn from the stories of patients.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, said the foundation has done almost 6.16 lakh dialysis through their 14 dialysis units and is now helping 875 patients, the release said.

