TANKER Foundation organises cycling rally fundraiser

The donations will be used to provide blood pressure machines to all police stations in the State and a dialysis machine for the Police Hospital

November 15, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu took part in the 100-km cycling rally that was held on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu took part in the 100-km cycling rally that was held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu rode in a 100-km cycling rally on Sunday in the city to help the TANKER Foundation, a charitable organisation, raise funds to provide blood pressure (BP) machines to all police stations in the State and a dialysis machine for the Police Hospital.

The fundraiser event was held to enable police personnel to check their BP levels regularly and avoid renal disease. Georgi Abraham, founder and trustee, TANKER Foundation, said uncontrolled BP and indiscriminate diet were some of the main causes of renal disease along with high blood sugar. Regular BP check-ups were important, especially for the police force. Nearly 230 persons participated in the rally.

Latha Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee, TANKER Foundation spoke about the organisation that has done nearly five lakh free and subsidised dialyses and donated over ₹4 crore towards medication and investigation costs for needy patients. The Hindu was the media partner for the event.

