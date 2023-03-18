ADVERTISEMENT

Tanker Foundation gets two new haemodialysis machines

March 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

They were donated by SBI General Insurance Company through GIVE India

The Hindu Bureau

Participants inaugurating the equipment in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Retteri Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre, Rotary Club of Chennai Towers and Tanker Foundation Dialysis unit, has installed two new haemodialysis machines on Friday. The machines were donated by SBI General Insurance Company through GIVE India and were inaugurated by G. Ravishankar, regional underwriting manager, M. Datchina Murthy, branch operations manager and Clifford D’costa, CSR manager, SBI General Insurance Company. Tanker runs 14 dialysis units – 11 in Chennai, and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tiruppur. Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of Tanker Foundation, said almost 5.5 lakh dialysis had been done so far for over 2,500 patients.

