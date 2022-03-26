TANKER Foundation awards presented

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the La Renon TANKER Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding nephrologist to P. Soundararajan and Anant Kumar for their relentless service.

While speaking at the 29th Annual Charity and Awards Nite organised by the TANKER Foundation, Dr. Tamilisai said if the kidney disease was detected early, the patient’s lifespan was longer.

“The foundation does not concentrate on dialysis alone but has widened its horizon by placing its focus on creating awareness about kidney diseases too which has become very important now. Those with diabetes and high blood pressure must keep a tab and regularly get their kidneys checked,” she said.

Medi Naveen Kumar received the K.V. George Kottukulum Memorial TANKER and Kerala Kidney Research Foundation Young Investigator Award for the most outstanding and promising young researcher in nephrology.

He did extensive research on “Role of magnetic resonance elastography and biomarkers in early chronic kidney disease - a hospital based study” and the award includes cash prize of ₹2 lakh and gold medallion.

The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love for Service Award went to Shobha Varthaman for rendering service in humanitarian missions in conflict-stricken areas.

Joanne Bargman, nephrologist at the University Health Network and Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto, got The La Renon TANKER Foundation For the Sake of Honour Award for her exemplary work.

Earlier, Dr. Bargman delivered the S.V. Venkatesan and Malathi Venkatesan TANKER Foundation Memorial Lecture on “Grooming 90 Indian Nephrologists”.

K. Venkatanarayana TANKER Foundation Awareness Award was presented to Lucy Kurian who has been creating awareness about violence and abuse against women through Maher - Mother’s Home. All three awards carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a gold medallion each.

Under privileged patients have been given a year’s dialysis support through the Ashok Sankaralingam TANKER Foundation Patient Endowment.

Latha Kumaraswamy of TANKER Foundation said the foundation began in a small way with a few thousand rupees and grew over the years. Now, there were 12 dialysis centres and 4.6 lakh dialysis had been done so far.