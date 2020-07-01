Tanker contractors drop strike plan

CHENNAI

Water board to look into their plea

The Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association has withdrawn the strike announced after July 10 as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has agreed to consider their demands.

The association had demanded a 30% hike in the hire charges citing a rise in expenditure, including the surge in fuel prices. Members said the compensation provided on variations in fuel price and labourer charges was not sufficient. The water agency has hired about 650 lorries that now operate 5,700 trips for street supply and those on payment.

Association president P.S. Sundaram said the water utility had asked the association to submit a charter of demands and that they would be considered and implemented following the board’s approval.

“We have decided to withdraw the strike after talks with officials and to avoid inconvenience to residents,” he said.