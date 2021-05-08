Chennai

Tanker contractors seek incentives

Chennai Metrowater Lorry Contractors Association has requested that the new government to consider providing incentives to water tankers that operated tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and drought period between 2017 and 2019. Congratulating Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the new government that assumed office on Friday, association president P.S. Sundaram said the water tanker operators would stand by the new government and continue to provide mobile water supply.

“We had operated tankers for low hire charges during drought. We had made several representations to the authorities and the then government for incentives. But, our demands were not fulfilled,” he said.

Mr. Sundaram said the government should consider providing work orders to 150 lorry operators who plied trips during drought. At present, the number of lorries hired for water supply had been cut from 675 to 450.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 12:08:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tanker-contractors-demand-incentive/article34510424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY