Tanker contractors seek incentives

Association says drivers operated even during pandemic

Chennai Metrowater Lorry Contractors Association has requested that the new government to consider providing incentives to water tankers that operated tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and drought period between 2017 and 2019. Congratulating Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the new government that assumed office on Friday, association president P.S. Sundaram said the water tanker operators would stand by the new government and continue to provide mobile water supply.

“We had operated tankers for low hire charges during drought. We had made several representations to the authorities and the then government for incentives. But, our demands were not fulfilled,” he said.

Mr. Sundaram said the government should consider providing work orders to 150 lorry operators who plied trips during drought. At present, the number of lorries hired for water supply had been cut from 675 to 450.