Tangedco’s special name transfer camp

August 06, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

The name transfer camp organised by Tangedco is a welcome move, but one concern is regarding the service account of the common connection, which still remains either in the name of the builder or the landholder. While Tangedco officials advised the procedures for transferring the common service connection in the name of apartment associations, the issue pertains to those apartment associations that are not registered, and the electricity officials wanted all the dwellers in the apartment to sign a letter to give effect to the name transfer.

In multi-storey residential complexes, it will be possible to get the signatures of all the dwellers, only if all of them stay in the said apartments. In most cases, the owners reside elsewhere. Considering that prima facie there can be no objection from the residents and transferring the name in respect of the common service does not impact any dweller individually, nor will it yield any benefit to anyone, Tangedco’s procedure for getting signatures from all dwellers is restrictive, as unregistered flat associations are far too many in the city. We hope Tangedco will consider our request that it should not insist on the signatures of all the dwellers.

--V.S. Jayaraman of T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association

Response: A senior official of Tangedco said the proof for effecting name transfers for multi-storey apartments is the registration certificate for registered apartment associations. In case of unregistered apartments, an authorisation letter from the occupants (in the case of owners not staying in the place) authorising an occupant to sign the application to transfer in the name of the premises or apartments for future transactions is necessary.

Incomplete storm water drain work

A service road below the MIT Bridge on GST Road connects several residential areas of Chromepet. The State Highways Department started building a cut-and-cover storm-water drain last year, but the work has not been completed and has been left without connecting the micro drains. Several appeals have been made for completing the work, including to the former Chief Secretary, who advised the department to complete the job. Unfortunately, the drains are open, posing risk during monsoon.

--V. Santhanam, president, People’s awareness Association, Chromepet

