Tangedco’s digital initiatives give consumers easy access to various services

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has taken several digital initiatives to provide various services, such as applying for new electricity connections, for both domestic and commercial consumers. The initiative aims to minimise human intervention between consumers and local officials and also offer an easy option to use the services.

A senior Tangedco official said since the system was a big success, along with the Minnagam Call Centre, several new online facilities had been launched. The online services first began with the linking of Aadhaar details with consumer numbers and was expanded to provide services including applying for new connections for all tariff groups, shifting of meters and cables, correcting names and contact numbers, tariff conversion, and name transfers. The Tangedco has also successfully integrated its website with the national portal ( https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in ) for effecting solar rooftop connections to domestic consumers. Tangedco has upgraded the bill status system by sending a link along with the message for easy and safe payments.

The official said that in 2023-24, the Tangedco’s revenue through online transactions was more than ₹50,000 crore from 7.92 crore transactions when compared to ₹38,300 crore from 6.50 crore transactions, registering a 30% increase. The Tangedco has a total of 2.42 crore electricity consumers in the State.

The Minnagam Call Centre, which is the grievance redress mechanism, provides services for power cuts, pole damage replacement, meter fault, and billing issues. Social activist V.S. Jayaraman wanted the Tangedco to provide detailed billing schedules for all consumers irrespective of consumption of units.