Tangedco working towards restoring power supply in many cyclone affected areas: Electricity Minister

December 11, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was working towards restoring power supply in cyclone-affected areas of the State. Damages caused by the rain and wind would be known only after restoration, he said.

Inspecting the State load despatch centre in the headquarters of Tangedco in Chennai, he said power supply had to be cut to ensure safety of residents. Of the 355 substations in Chennai and neighbouring districts, power interruption was reported only in 10. Power distribution from 622 feeders were stopped due to gusty winds and heavy rain.

Officials were engaged in identifying damages to electricity poles. The Greater Chennai Corporation had removed uprooted trees. Only one Ring Main Unit (RMU) was damaged in the city as a tree fell on it. Nearly 1,100 staff were involved in field work in Chennai throughout the night and 11,000 workers were on the field across the State. While residents of several areas had complained of power cuts till Saturday afternoon, the Minister said the Minnagam call centre had received nearly 26,251 calls till Friday night, and 16,000 calls from Friday night to Saturday morning. Measures were being taken to address each complaint.

Field workers who have been at work since Friday night have been provided with food, shelter and safety equipment, he added.