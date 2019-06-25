‘Tangedco transformer on narrow bend at Arcot Road is a safety hazard’

Motorists feel the need for relocating a Tangedco transformer on Arcot Road (near Porur) as it is located on a narrow bend. It is all the more important as the transformer is dilapidated and the stretch is not well-lit.

The stretch between Porur and Alwarthirunagar (near Aavin parlour) is maintained by the State Highways whereas the stretch from Alwarthirunagar towards Vadapalani is maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The stretch witnesses heavy traffic as vehicles from the neighbouring districts — Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore and places like Hosur and Benguluru use this stretch to access parts of Chennai like T. Nagar and Anna Salai. Following frequent accidents near the transformer, Tangdeco made arrangements last year to install a new one which is one foot away from the existing one but residents find no progress in the work.

“Due to shortage of hands, work has been stopped. The needful will be done at the earliest,” says a Tangedco official.