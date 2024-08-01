Tangedco to promote domestic rooftop solar plants through PM Surya Ghar scheme

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tandgedco) has set an ambitious target to install 25 lakh domestic rooftop solar plants in the State through the Prime Minister Surya Ghar subsidy scheme. So far, the response has been good for the fiscal 2024-25, with over 10,000 applications received for the scheme.

A senior official of the Tangedco said unlike the previous scheme, where domestic owners found it difficult to obtain the subsidy, a subsidy for installing a maximum of 3 kilowatt (KW) and a maximum subsidy of ₹78,000 would be given, with a subsidy of ₹30,000 per KW, under the current scheme. The subsidy amount is sent to the bank account of the beneficiary within 30 days of the plant becoming operational, the official added.

As part of promoting the rooftop solar plant at domestic households, the Tangedco has been conducting coordination meetings with rooftop solar installers. Previously, it was not only about the inordinate delay in receiving subsidy but also the shortage of net meters. At present, all domestic meters are bi-directional, and there are no issues in the delay for issuing net meters.

The official said regular meetings are being held with a section officials to effect the services based on the inter-linking of the national portal ( https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in ) with the Tangedco website.

The city has a total installed domestic rooftop capacity of more than 70 megawatt (MW), with south Chennai having an installed capacity of more than 50 MW. A total of 13,560 domestic consumers have installed solar rooftop plants.

The Tangedco official said the rooftop solar plant would help customers consuming more than 500 units, as the electricity bill was calculated based on the units consumed after deducting the units evacuated to the transmission grid. A small amount of wheeling charges was being levied on the consumer for using the transmission grid, the official added.

