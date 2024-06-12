Tangedco to enhance power transformers in 10 feeder networks of Jamalia

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has proposed to improve the distribution network in the Cooks Road substation after a section of residents of Jamalia have been complaining about low voltage problems. The officials of the electricity department would be taking up improvement works in the 110-kilo volt substation located in Cooks Road by enhancing the power transformers.

A senior official of Tangedco said the residents of Jamalia, which is a thickly populated residential locality, have been facing low voltage fluctuations during the summer months with power supply also getting disrupted frequently. Based on the complaints from the residents the local officials have identified 10 feeder networks serving more than 15 streets have become overloaded resulting in low voltage fluctuations.

As part of the electricity distribution improvement works planned by Tangedco, power transformers have been proposed to be enhanced in the 33-KV B and C Mills substations and the 110-KV Cooks Road substation. The improvement work would be carried out by upgrading the power transformers in 10 feeder networks connected to the two substations with 250 kilo volt amperes (KVA).

Tangedco would be increasing the transformer network in the feeder networks including New Farrance Road, Century Flour Mill, Jamalia, Hyder Garden, and Sanglisha.

T. Lokabiraman, a resident of Jamalia, said the residents of Hyder Garden Residents Welfare Association had taken up the issue with senior official of Tangedco for rectifying the issue.