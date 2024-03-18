Tangedco taking steps to integrate Minnagam with mobile app for seamless registering of complaints by consumers

March 18, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

The officials of the electricity department are working on integrating the centralised Customer Care Management System (CCMS) with the mobile app of Tangedco for attending to the various complaints including power failures in the State. The centralised CCMS functioning through ‘Minnagam’ and having a dedicated mobile no. 9498794987 was used for attending to various electricity complaints in the city and the State.

A senior official of Tangedco said Minnagam is functioning in the headquarters of Tangedco located on Anna Salai and was launched in June 2021. It has 65 customer care agents working in three shifts attending to the thousands of calls from customers from various parts of the State. The consumers could register complaints of power cuts, voltage issues, tree falling down on transformers or poles, billing issues, free connections, new connection issues and others to the Minnagam which operates using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) technology.

At present the information technology department of Tangedco is working on integrating the mobile app with the CCMS to help customers make the complaints quickly. The mobile app is being provided with a special window having eight types of grievances. The customers could register the complaints with the touch of a button.

The official pointed out that at the Minnagam call centre 23.96 lakh complaints were registered in the past two years from 44 distribution circles of the State. Of them 23.90 lakh complaints had been rectified. The response time for power complaints registered at Minnagam is 15 to 30 minutes. The centre received 12 lakh calls in the financial year of 2022-23. Of the 4,53,460 complaints of power failures in the corporation limits, the Chennai Metropolitan area registered 80% of the calls. In fact the average time taken for rectification of supply failures was well below the norms prescribed by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commissioner.

The official said the Tangedco mobile app has more than 15 lakh downloads in both android and iOS platforms.

